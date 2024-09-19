Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $80,812.45 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $80,812.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,111. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

