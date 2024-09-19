Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DYN opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
