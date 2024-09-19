E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,576 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

