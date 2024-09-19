E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

