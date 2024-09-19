E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

