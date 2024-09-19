E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $278,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,826 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.

First Solar Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $211.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

