E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,460,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.