E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,810 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

