E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Camtek by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camtek by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 383.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.