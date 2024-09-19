E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.57. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $522.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

