e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 1.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $114.69. 600,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,733,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.