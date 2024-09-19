e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 1.2% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.65 and last traded at $116.02. Approximately 750,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,739,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.