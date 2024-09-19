E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.41

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 146084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

E.On Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

