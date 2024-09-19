Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $277,620.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.11. The company had a trading volume of 370,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,174. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $292.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.