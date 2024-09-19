East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 7.3%

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). 400,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,472,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

East Star Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of -0.88.

East Star Resources Company Profile

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

