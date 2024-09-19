easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.43

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.43 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 518.18 ($6.85). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 511.80 ($6.76), with a volume of 2,497,285 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.85) to GBX 640 ($8.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
