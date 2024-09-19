Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 2.5%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $328.00 and last traded at $322.49. 747,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,161,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.