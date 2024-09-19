Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
EOS stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
