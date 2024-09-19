Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $26.58.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

