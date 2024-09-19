Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

