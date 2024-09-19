Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXG opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

