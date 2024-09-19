ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Up 2.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 8,321,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,444,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

