Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 39,274 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

