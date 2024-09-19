Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 19,110 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

JEF opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.