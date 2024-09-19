Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.