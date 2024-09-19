Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.