Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,618 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

