Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,475 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

