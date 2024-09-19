Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 274.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $397.98 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.14. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.