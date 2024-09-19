Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 99.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Crown by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.