Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jamf by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Jamf Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.