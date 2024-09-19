Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

