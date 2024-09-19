Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,819,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 863,291 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.