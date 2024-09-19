Edgewise Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,952 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 790 put options.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 54.4 %

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,651. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.