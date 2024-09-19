Edgewise Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,952 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 790 put options.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 54.4 %
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,651. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.15.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
