Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.