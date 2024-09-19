eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of EGAN opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 78,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eGain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

