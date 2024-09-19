EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 309,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,117,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EHang Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

