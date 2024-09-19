Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,966,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,497. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

