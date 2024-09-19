Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 22,852 shares.The stock last traded at $190.94 and had previously closed at $192.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

