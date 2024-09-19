Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

