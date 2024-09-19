Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

