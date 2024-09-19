Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $163.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

