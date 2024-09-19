Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,224,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 2,109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.4 days.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Element Fleet Management stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
