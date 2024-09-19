Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.60

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.18), with a volume of 1013173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.40 ($2.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elementis

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.05 million, a PE ratio of -4,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Elementis’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.