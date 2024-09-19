Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $913.82 and last traded at $907.90. 466,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,009,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $896.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 442,229 shares of company stock worth $410,002,456 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.