Elinor Mertz Sells 6,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,072. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.