Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $37.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

