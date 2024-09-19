Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

