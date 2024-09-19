Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.46 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.