Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

