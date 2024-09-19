Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

